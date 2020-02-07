Tsunami Warning Issued in Huntington Beach Was A False Alarm

Several people awoke this morning in Huntington Beach to a blaring siren that turned out to be a false alarm for a tsunami.
At around 4 a.m. residents reported hearing a siren, and one viewer called in to NBC4 to ask about the alarm.
The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that the warning was a false alarm, as did the fire department.
The tsunami warning sirens in Huntington Beach are usually tested at noon on the first Friday of each month, according to the city's website.
Residents weren't pleased to be woken up so early to the sirens.
Still, others made light of the jump start to their morning.