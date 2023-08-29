Tujunga area schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man 

Several schools in the Tujunga area were placed on lockdown on Tuesday due to a police investigation involving a report that a man wearing tactical gear and carrying a black backpack was seen riding a scooter in the area.

The incident began about 9:30 a.m., but no weapon was seen and no injuries were reported, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No suspect had been found as of late Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities were seen in the area of Verdugo Hills High School in the 10600 block of Plainview Avenue.

According to LAPD, lockdowns included Mount Gleason Middle School, Plainview Avenue Elementary and Pinewood Avenue Elementary.