Tujunga Man, 81, Diagnosed with Diabetes, Missing

Harash Tahmasian suffers from diabetes and is wearing a bracelet containing contact information for next of kin

By City News Service

An 81-year-old Tujunga man who suffers from diabetes was missing and sheriff's detectives asked for public help to find him.

Harash Tahmasian was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday, in the 10000 block of McClement Avenue, according to the sheriff's department.

Tahmasian is Armenian, 5 feet 5 and 125 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black and white striped shirt and black pants, authorities said.

He suffers from diabetes and is wearing a bracelet containing contact information for next of kin, the department said.

Anyone with information on Tahmasian's whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

