Tumbleweed Brush Fire Burns 1,000 Acres Near 5 Freeway in Gorman

A fast-moving brush fire, fanned by gusty winds, scorched an estimated 1,000 acres of grass near the 5 Freeway in Gorman.

Evacuations were ordered near a recreational vehicle park and two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the fight against the Tumbleweed Fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The fire started near the southbound 5 Freeway at Gorman Road Sunday d at 1:34 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of 6 p.m., there was 10% containment.

The fire department requested fixed-wing aircraft to help battle the growing fire.

A second alarm was declared and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised people to stay away from the area. Sheriff's officials were evacuating people south of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in Gorman.

No structure damage was immediately reported.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory Sunday night, which was expected to remain in effect through Monday afternoon.

Hot, dry weather is expected to create increased fire danger across Southern California all week long.

A smaller brush fire also broke out Sunday afternoon near the 10500 block of Dale Road in nearby Agua Dulce, the fire department reported.

Sunday evening, firefighters had stopped the fire at 12 acres and had it 100% contained.