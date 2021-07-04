Gorman

Tumbleweed Brush Fire Near 5 Freeway in Gorman Prompts Evacuations

Sheriff's officials were evacuating people south of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in Gorman.

By City News Service

A fast-moving brush fire, fanned by gusty winds, scorched an estimated 800 to 1,000 acres of grass Sunday near the Golden State (5) Freeway in Gorman and forced evacuations near a recreational vehicle park.

The "Tumbleweed Fire", which ignited near the southbound 5 Freeway at Gorman Road, was reported at 1:34 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of 6 p.m., there was 0% containment.

The fire department requested fixed-wing aircraft to help battle the growing fire.

A second alarm was declared and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised people to stay away from the area. Sheriff's officials were evacuating people south of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in Gorman.

No injuries or structure damage were immediately reported.

Hot, dry weather is expected to create increased fire danger across Southern California all week long.

A smaller brush fire also broke out Sunday afternoon near the 10500 block of Dale Road in nearby Agua Dulce, the fire department reported. Firefighters contained the fire at four acres and as of 3 p.m., it was 40% contained.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

