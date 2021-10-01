Hispanic Heritage Month

Tune in to NBC4's Hispanic Heritage Month Special

The 30-minute show airs October 9, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

By Carol Soudah

Hispanic Heritage month 2021

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with NBC4 and tune in to the station's 30-minute special airing at 7:00 p.m. on October 9.

Several NBC4 anchors and reporters will report on the vibrant, diverse Hispanic community throughout Southern California, including stories about Dia De Los Muertos, the LGBTQ+ community, the impact of COVID-19, the anniversary of Chavez Ravine and much more.

Also tune in throughout Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 through October 15 for a series of public service announcements spotlighting Latinos who have made a profound impact in the United States.

This article tagged under:

Hispanic Heritage Month
