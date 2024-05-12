Tustin nonprofit organization celebrates mothers and families in need

Operation Warm Wishes was hard at work Sunday morning celebrating mothers and families in need with a tea party, breakfast and clothing giveaway.

“We want to be their family today, let them know we love you and will take care of you,” Tyron Jackson, Founder and President of Operation Warm Wishes, said.

The nonprofit hosted a breakfast celebration for mothers and families who are struggling to make ends meet.

“We want to get them something special. We let them know that we all fall down, getting up is what matters. We hear that, we’re here to give you,” Jackson said.

Sunday morning, the courtyard at the Tustin library was transformed into a tea party for more than just two.

“We’ve seen you on the news and it was amazing and we told a couple friends about it. We got down here, just got some wonderful food, lots of clothes for the family for the kids, not just a mom so it’s really amazing,” Kathryn Holman, a mother who moved from Texas, said.

An entire community came together to serve fruit and pastries and pamper a group of women in need of some extra care and compassion.

Kathryn Holman and her husband..recently moved from Dallas in search of a clean start. And she’s on her way now being six months sober.

It was a bittersweet moment with her children being so far away.

“I would tell them that I love them and that I miss them so much and that I’m here to get better. Mama will be home soon,” Holman said.