Homemade fireworks lead to bomb squad investigation at Tustin shopping center

By Jonathan Lloyd

The scene of a police investigation in Tustin.
Authorities responded Tuesday to a report of a small explosion outside a bank at a Tustin shopping center.

The Village Shopping Center was closed for the investigation in the area of Kensington Park Drive between The Village and Valencia Avenue, police said. Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard said there was a small explosion outside a bank at the shopping center.

The explosive turned out to be home-made fireworks on a sidewalk near the bank, according to Tustin police. One person was detained at the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A bomb squad joined police and firefighters at the scene.

