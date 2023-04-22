Former NBC4 Producer Charged With Distributing Child Pornography

A former investigative producer for NBC4 has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Phil Drechsler was detained in Cincinnati, Ohio accused of distributing more than 100 child pornography videos between August 2020 and June 2021.

Federal investigators say Drechsler exchanged the videos using the Telegram app on his personal phone. According to the affidavit, he used an fake name in the chat group.

On April 6, federal agents executive two search warrants. One of the warrants was served at Drechsler’s home in Santa Clarita and the other was used to view his personal cell phone.

Drechsler worked at NBC4 from 2012 to February 2023.

He is expected to be brought back to Los Angeles to face charges in federal court.