Twin Sisters Overcome Adversity to Put on Annual Christmas Charity Event

The pandemic didn't stop them and neither did last year's supply chain shortage.

Now, two twin sisters from Long Beach, who are nearing their 30th year of putting on a big Christmas charity event, are facing their biggest challenge yet.

It takes a lot to slow down Brenda Wilson and Lynda Moran, twins who do everything together.

Despite last year's supply chain crisis stalling thousands of donated toys at port, they managed to give christmas to 2,400 children in need.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The year before, sisters didn't let the pandemic steal Christmas either.

Kids got to shop for toys and clothes for free, drive through style.

This year brought yet another challenge, and in true twin-form they are trying to beat it together.

Moran is fighting multiple myeloma cancer, a cancer of plasma cells.

From her hospital bed at City of Hope Duarte, the 72-year-old describes getting the diagnosis earlier this year.

“I looked at the card, and it said, oncologist? I have cancer?? From then on my journey starts,” Moran said.

This journey is not stopping the twins from putting on their charity event on December 18, a little over a week away.

In between treatments from the hospital, they are asking for help to get more donations for their event, like baby items, toys and sporting goods,all things they desperately need.

“Everyone's like, have you lost your mind? How are you going to do that? this is my baby,” Moran said. “How are we going to close the door on them?”

The twins say their charity event at the Long Beach Hilton will go on, no matter what. They have faith.

Moran is getting a stem cell transplant, which she says doctors believe will extend her life by several years.

But this will be the very first time she won't be at the Christmas store in person.

Her twin, promising to make sure it goes on without a hitch.