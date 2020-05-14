Torrance

Two 20-Year-Olds Arrested in Connection With Deadly Torrance Shooting

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.

By City News Service

Torrance police

Two 20-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a Lynwood resident in Torrance last weekend, police announced May 14, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two 20-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a Lynwood resident in Torrance last weekend, police announced Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near Carson Street and Cabrillo Avenue about 10:15 p.m. Sunday and found 44-year-old Daniel Armandariz suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital, according to the coroner's office.

Freddie Moran, of Wilmington, and Cristian Contreras, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with Armandariz's murder, said Sgt. Alex Martinez of the Torrance Police Department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LA Public Library 25 mins ago

Submit Your History. Create a Safer at Home Archive With the LA Public Library

Los Angeles 54 mins ago

Speeding Through Less Traffic? Safety Group Worries About Spike in Crash Deaths

Detectives believe the two had a "verbal altercation'' with Armandariz -- the nature of which was not disclosed -- before shots were fired, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

TorranceCrime and CourtsLynwood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us