Two 20-Year-Olds Arrested in Connection With Deadly Torrance Shooting

Two 20-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a Lynwood resident in Torrance last weekend, police announced Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near Carson Street and Cabrillo Avenue about 10:15 p.m. Sunday and found 44-year-old Daniel Armandariz suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital, according to the coroner's office.

Freddie Moran, of Wilmington, and Cristian Contreras, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with Armandariz's murder, said Sgt. Alex Martinez of the Torrance Police Department.

Detectives believe the two had a "verbal altercation'' with Armandariz -- the nature of which was not disclosed -- before shots were fired, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.