Two 5/5 Powerball Tickets Worth $1 Million Each Sold in California

Two Powerball players in California matched the first five numbers in Wednesday's drawing to win $1 million each, according to the California Lottery.

One of the 5/5 tickets was sold at the Eastland Food Market in Ontario. The second ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven at 1838 in Milpitas, according to Lottery officials.

The numbers in Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball number 23.

According to lottery officials, there was no Powerball jackpot winner in Wednesday's draw. The jackpot for Saturday's drawing will be an estimated $1.5 billion.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.