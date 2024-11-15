Two arrested in Chatsworth suspected of armed jewelry theft in Arcadia

A man and a woman who were suspected of an armed jewelry robbery in Arcadia were arrested in Chatsworth Thursday night.

Arcadia police received a call around 10:15 a.m. about a robbery on the 800 block of Arcadia Avenue.

A truck intentionally reversed out of a driveway and collided with another vehicle. The two suspected masked gunmen got out of the truck and approached the other vehicle that had two people inside. According to police, the two armed robbers stole a purse from the female passenger after punching her several times in the head.

LAPD Seargent Brian Lafferty says Arcadia police's investigation led them to the area of Mason and Nordoff Avenue in Chatsworth – where they spotted the alleged gunmen in their vehicle.

Arcadia police began to follow the pair and called the LAPD to assist with the arrest.

After following them for about 2 miles, officers spotted the two ditch their vehicle on the 19000 block of Labrador Avenue and take off running.

The Los Angeles Police Department blocked off several streets near the intersection of Oakdale and Labrador Street for more than three hours as they searched for the pair.

LAPD set up a perimeter around the neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. and arrested the alleged female robber about 30 minutes later.

Investigators used K9 officers to search on the ground, as well as a police helicopter to search from above.

Just before 10 p.m., officers located the second alleged gunman hiding in the back of a shed in the neighborhood.

Neighbors in the area were surprised to see so much commotion in an otherwise quiet neighborhood.

"Definitely not common to see a jewelry heist all the way out here in the Valley if it’s 30 miles away so this is one in a million I’d say," said Jake Sanchez.

Neighbors in the area also expressed their frustration after they were unable to get into their homes for several hours.

It's unclear how investigators discovered the suspect vehicle in Chatsworth or whether the alleged gunmen have any ties to the neighborhood of Chatsworth.