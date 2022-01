Two bicyclists were killed in a hit-and-run collision in Chatsworth Tuesday night.

Police and Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just before 7:15 p.m. to the area of 9500 Lurline Ave. on reports of the collision and found the two victims at the scene, according to the LAFD's Margaret Stewart.

The bicyclists were pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available.