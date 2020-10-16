Two Boys Shot to Death in South Los Angeles

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of two Black male juveniles that occurred late Thursday night in South Los Angeles.

The ages and names of the victims were not disclosed.

Deputies at the Century Station responded to the 12200 block of Maple Avenue at about 11:03 p.m. regarding a vehicle crash but quickly determined the two occupants of the car were also gunshot victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Both of the victims were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torso and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect description was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LA Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.