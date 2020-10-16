shooting

Two Boys Shot to Death in South Los Angeles

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 150 block of E. 124th Street.

By Oscar Flores

Police lights
Metro

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of two Black male juveniles that occurred late Thursday night in South Los Angeles.

The ages and names of the victims were not disclosed.

Deputies at the Century Station responded to the 12200 block of Maple Avenue at about 11:03 p.m. regarding a vehicle crash but quickly determined the two occupants of the car were also gunshot victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

hawaiian gardens 6 hours ago

Homicide Detectives Investigating After Body Found Inside Storage Container in Hawaiian Gardens

chase 8 hours ago

Police Chase Ends in Apartment Complex in San Fernando Valley

Both of the victims were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torso and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect description was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LA Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

shootingcrimeSouth Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us