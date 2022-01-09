Long Beach

Two Boys Wounded During Drive-By Shooting in Long Beach

The boys were rushed to the hospital by paramedics, and their wounds were non-life threatening, authorities said.

By City News Service

NBC10

Two teenage boys suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in Long Beach, authorities said.

The victims -- ages 15 and 16 -- were standing in the 1600 block of East 14th Street at about 6:35 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown number of suspects inside shot at them, said Brandon Fahey, a spokesman with the Long Beach Police Department.

The vehicle fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. Officers arriving at the location recovered evidence, including shell casings, and observed that a multi-unit residence was struck by gunfire, Fahey said.

Paramedics rushed the boys to a hospital.

"Gang detectives responded and are actively conducting their investigation," Fahey said.

No information is yet available about the suspects or their motives.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long Beachshooting
