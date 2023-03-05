Two Children and Woman Killed During Fire at West Covina Apartment Building

Three people, including two young children, were killed early this morning in a fire at an apartment building in West Covina, according to fire authorities and multiple media reports.

County firefighters were called to the 1900 block of East Amar Road at 12:56 a.m. Sunday to assist the West Covina Fire Department, and further assistance was requested at 1:34 a.m. when the fire was upgraded into a second-alarm fire, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher told City News Service.

The fire was reported at 12:50 a.m. and required nearby residents to be evacuated as flames spread to other units.

Family members confirmed to NBC4 that the victims included an elderly woman and two young children.

West Covina police and fire authorities could not be reached for immediate comment.