Two Collisions on 5 Freeway Cause Major Traffic Backups

Two accidents, one on Monday afternoon and one Tuesday morning, caused major traffic issues on SoCal freeways for Tuesday morning commuters, as cleanup and police investigation closed lanes of traffic.

Tuesday morning's collision on the northbound 5 Freeway caused a traffic backup all the way to East LA, after a white vehicle crashed into a dirt hauler big rig near Elysian Park.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

That was in addition to Monday night's accident, which closed the southbound side of the 5 Freeway into Tuesday morning. A semi-truck collided with a freeway wall and led to the spilling of approximately 3,000 gallons of antifreeze on a freeway near Dodger Stadium, according to a report released Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP Officer Austin Heredia, in that accident, Juan Aguilar, 64, was driving a 2009 Freightliner semi-truck on the southbound 5 Freeway near the southbound 110 at 4:34 p.m. Monday.

Aguilar made an unsafe turning movement to the right and collided with the right side of the freeway's concrete wall, causing him to lose control of the tanker, which subsequently overturned.

In addition to the 3,000 gallons of antifreeze, 2,700 gallons of used oil was spilled, resulting in the closure of the transition road from the 5 Freeway to Arroyo Seco Parkway for an unknown duration as Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters worked to contain and clean the spill, Heredia said.

In addition to LAPD's Hazmat Unit, the California Department of Transportation and the cleanup crew Ocean Blue assisted at the scene of Monday's crash.

The Monday night southbound collision remains under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to contact Heredia at 213 744-2331.