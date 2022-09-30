Two cousins were arrested in a shooting in front of a Wilmington school last year that left a 12-year-old boy dead and two other people injured.

Alexander Alvarado was in a black Dodge Durango Dec. 6 when someone opened fire on the SUV in the area of Denni Street and Blinn Avenue in Wilmington. Alvarado, who was in the front passenger seat, was killed.

The SUV's driver and a girl who was at Wilmington Park Elementary School were shot and wounded. The young girl was struck by a stray round while playing in the nearby school yard during an after-school event.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alexander's 10-year-old brother was also a passenger in the SUV. He was not struck by gunfire.

Damian Martinez, 21, and Gabriel Martinez, 19 were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the LAPD. Details about what led to their arrests were not immediately available. Damian Martinez was arrested Tuesday at his home in Wilmington. Gabriel Martinez was arrested during a traffic stop in Long Beach.

Police identified both suspects as gang members.

He was one of three shot, including a 9-year-old who was playing nearby. Patrick Healy reports Dec. 7, 2021.

At least two people in a passing vehicle opened fire on the SUV, the LAPD said Friday at a news conference. Police said they are attempting to determine a motive behind the shooting.

A $20,000 reward was offered for information in the case. Police said they received several tips that helped lead to the arrests.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone will receive the reward money.