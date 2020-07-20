malibu

Two Crashes in Malibu Temporarily Close Sections of PCH

By City News Service

Getty Images

Two crashes, involving at least six vehicles, in Malibu Monday night closed parts of Pacific Coast Highway.

The first crash occurred between at least two vehicles about 7:25 p.m. on  Pacific Coast Highway near Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride and Lt. Greg Evans of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills Station. One vehicle overturned, but no one was taken to a hospital, McBride said.

Westbound lanes were closed as rescue crews responded, but all lanes were reopened by 9:10 p.m., the department reported.

The second crash, between four vehicles, occurred at 8:22 p.m. about four miles away, on Pacific Coast Highway near Corral Canyon Road, Evans said. One victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, McBride said.

Both eastbound lanes were closed to traffic, but by 9:10 p.m., one lane was reopened, Evans said.

