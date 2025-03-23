Two dead after wrong-way crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona

A deadly wrong-way crash on the 60 Freeway killed at least two people in Pomona late Saturday night.

Police were called around 11 p.m. about a vehicle going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway.

About a minute later, a wrong-way collision was reported, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least two people, both women, were killed in the crash.

CHP issued a SigAlert prompting multiple lanes of the westbound 60 Freeway to be closed.

This is a developing story, check back for details.