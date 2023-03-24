Two Dead in Helicopter that Crashed in Hills Near Hemet, Police Says

Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed into the base of hills in an area of Lakeview on Friday, authorities said.

According to the authorities, they received the "aircraft emergency" call around 12:40 p.m. near Chastity Road and Pulsar View in the unincorporated area of Perris, about 10 miles from the Hemet Airport, according to the Riverside County Fire Department and Sheriff's departments.

Alert 🚨 Riverside County Sheriff‘s Deputies are investigating a helicopter crash in the area of Pulsar View Road & Chastity Road in the unincorporated area of Perris. Please stay out of the area. — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) March 24, 2023

Fire officials said a sheriff's STAR-9 helicopter crew, which is based at Hemet-Ryan Airport was the first to reach the location and requested fire department assistance.

“Deputies arrived on scene and located a downed helicopter,'' said Sheriff's Sgt. Deirdre Vickers.

At least one person may have been rescued from the crash site, according to reports from the scene.

Investigators remain on the scene to seek more information about the cause of this accident. The names of the deceased have not been released.