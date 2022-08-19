Two Killed in Four-Car Crash After Driver Bolts From Traffic Stop

Two people are dead and a third was injured in a South Los Angeles crash involving four cars.

The crash took place early Friday morning, at the corner of Manchester Avenue and South Broadway in Florence right off the 110 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash began as a traffic stop. The people police were trying to pull over instead took off down the street, westbound on Manchester Ave.

That car struck another traveling southbound on Broadway. The two people inside the southbound car were killed on impact.

Those victims have not yet been identified, and no information about the injured person has been shared.

Two men are in custody, according to an officer at the scene, and one of them is in his early 20s.

The crash is under investigation.