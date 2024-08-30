Two dead, three injured in violent spree of attacks in Ventura County

Authorities arrested one man accused of a series of violent attacks that left two people dead and three others injured in Ventura County.

The suspect allegedly stabbed a man to death in Oxnard and fatally shot a woman in Camarillo. The other three men were believed to be beaten with a gun, according to police.

People living near the Camarillo neighborhood were ordered to shelter in place Thursday evening, as deputies searched for the man identified as 42-year-old Alvin Otis Johnson of Camarillo.

"We’re trying to figure out what prompted this series of events from today to perpetrate these violent crimes," said Captain Dean Worthy with the Ventura County Sheriff's office.

Detectives say the first attack happened in Oxnard near Rice Avenue and East Channel Island Boulevard around 1 p.m. Johnson is accused of stabbing a 33-year-old man to death while they were riding together in a car. A 42-year-old woman was also in the car and uninjured.

Johnson then left the two people in Oxnard and drove to Camarillo. The second attack was at a home in the 3400 block of Huerta Court around 5 p.m., where they say Johnson allegedly killed a 75-year-old woman and injured three other men.

One of the injured men managed to escape and run down the street to the Camarillo Police Station to notify officers, according to police.

"Observed the suspect matching the description given by the individual by the Camarillo police station and he had a gun in his hand ultimately deputies were able to take the suspect into custody here at the scene," said Worthy.

Detectives believe the suspect knew everyone he attacked – but it’s unclear what prompted the violence.

"Preliminary speaking, it does sound like drugs played a factor, they are not close close with the occupants of this residence but they do know each other and it sounds like they travel in the same circle and group of friendships," said Worthy.