Two Dead, Two Injured in Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in San Dimas

Two occupants in a Nissan were killed when their car was rear-ended by a speeding motorist Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in San Dimas, officials said.

The crash was reported at 2:08 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway just west of Via Verde, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A motorist -- possibly a 16-year-old or 18-year-old male -- rear-ended a 2018 Nissan at a high rate of speed, the CHP said.

The occupants inside the Nissan, a 30-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, were rushed to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

The CHP reported that the male victim was identified as Daniel Miramontes of Rialto.

The occupants in the other vehicle -- a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man both from Richmond -- were also rushed to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. The 18-year-old man suffered major injuries and the 16-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries.

Witnesses told the CHP a black Honda Odyssey minivan collided with a white sedan and that two people fled on foot.

The CHP's Baldwin Park area office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 626-338-1164.