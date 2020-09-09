Two Dogs Killed in Pasadena Apartment Fire

Two dogs were killed in a fire that also damaged a two-story apartment building in Pasadena Wednesday.

The fire started at about 8:45 a.m. in a first-floor unit of the building in the 200 block of Bellevue Drive and spread to the upper floor and through the roof, city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 90 minutes.

Firefighters rescued a cat from one of the units, but two dogs were found dead at the scene. Some people were evaluated for possible minor injuries, but no one was taken to a hospital, Derderian said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.