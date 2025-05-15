Man, mother of 6 found dead inside homeless encampment in Westlake

A gruesome discovery in Westlake is under investigation after a man and a woman were found dead inside an encampment tent on Monday.

Witnesses tell NBC4 the tent was locked from the inside, forcing the daughter of the deceased woman to rip through the tent on Huntley Drive. Inside, a man and a woman were found with dogs that were eating the bodies, according to police.

People who live near the encampment say the daughter had been looking for her mother for a few days.

A video posted to Instagram shows the heartbreaking moment a daughter and her brother are inconsolable upon learning their mother was inside the tent.

"I definitely feel for the daughter because I saw her very emotional throughout the whole ordeal," said Harrison Redd, who lives near the encampment.

The woman was identified as 46-year-old Lucrecia Macias Barajas by the LA County Medical Examiner. Her family started a fundraiser for her funeral and says she was a mother of 6 and a veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

Francis Jacobs-Bailey, who lives nearby, says she feels horrible for the woman who died but believes the city needs to do more to get people off the streets.

"We were very tired with the situation with the homeless here. This is a very nice neighborhood," said Bailey. "They sell drugs around here. It's new. I live here for seven years. This never happened before. Never, never, never, never. So i hope somebody do something. The city has to know about this problem."

The encampment is in a cul-de-sac and people who live in a neighboring apartment building say it's like a drive-through for drugs. Neighbors tell NBC4 that they have called the city several times, but nothing has been done.

The tent where the bodies were found is underneath a sign that prohibits camping or sleeping on the sidewalk. Residents claim their calls to police and the city to enforce the sign go unanswered

The disturbing discovery happened the same day Governor Gavin Newsom called on cities and counties to address encampments, escalating the state's efforts to ban the growing number of makeshift camps on sidewalks and in parks.

"Time to do your job, people are dying on their watch," said Newsom.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who represents the district, released a statement about the deaths and the encampments, which read in part:

"This is a horrific and unacceptable tragedy and our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. Our office is working closely with city departments and community partners to respond to this incident and ensure impacted communities have the resources they need."