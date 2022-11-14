Two French Bulldogs Stolen in Boyle Heights

Police on Monday sought the public's help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown and Boyle Heights.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to the area of East Sixth Street and South Boyle Avenue, near Hollenbeck Park, on reports of a robbery and made contact with two victims who said they were walking their bulldogs on the Sixth Street Bridge when they were approached by two male suspects, one of which was armed with a handgun.

The two suspects stole the dogs from the victims and fled the scene in a dark-colored 2010 to 2013 Nissan, according to the LAPD. A description of the suspects was not available.

Further details on the stolen dogs could not be confirmed by police, but the owner of one of the animals -- a 4-year-old French bulldog named Rhino -- created an Instagram page seeking the public's help and offering a reward to locate the dog.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Rhino's owner can be contacted at bringrhinohome@gmail.com.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.