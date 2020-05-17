South LA

Two Hit-And-Run Vehicles Strike Pedestrian In South Los Angeles

The coroner's office reported that 67-year-old Richard Hernandez Hernandez died at the scene after he was hit by two vehicles.

By City News Service

Texas shooting

A homeless man killed in a double hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles was identified Saturday.

The coroner's office reported that 67-year-old Richard Hernandez Hernandez died at the scene after he was hit by two vehicles shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday on Main Street at 47th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A white 2005- to 2010-model Honda sedan was traveling northbound on Main Street when it struck the man, who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, said LAPD Detective Jose De Leon of the Central Traffic Division.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Rancho Cucamonga 2 hours ago

Rancho Cucamonga High School Holds Drive Through Graduation

At-Home Fun 2 hours ago

The Segerstrom Throws a Free Virtual Carnival

"The pedestrian was then struck by another unknown type of vehicle traveling southbound on Main Street," De Leon said. "Both drivers fled the scene."

A standing reward of up to $50,000 was authorized by the Los Angeles City Council in 2015 for information that helps authorities solve fatal hit-and- run cases.

Anyone with information on the case was urged call De Leon at 213-833- 3713; the Central Traffic Division watch commander at 213-486-3713; or 877- LAPD-24-7.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

South LAhit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us