Two Hit-And-Run Vehicles Strike Pedestrian In South Los Angeles

A homeless man killed in a double hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles was identified Saturday.

The coroner's office reported that 67-year-old Richard Hernandez Hernandez died at the scene after he was hit by two vehicles shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday on Main Street at 47th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A white 2005- to 2010-model Honda sedan was traveling northbound on Main Street when it struck the man, who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, said LAPD Detective Jose De Leon of the Central Traffic Division.

"The pedestrian was then struck by another unknown type of vehicle traveling southbound on Main Street," De Leon said. "Both drivers fled the scene."

A standing reward of up to $50,000 was authorized by the Los Angeles City Council in 2015 for information that helps authorities solve fatal hit-and- run cases.

Anyone with information on the case was urged call De Leon at 213-833- 3713; the Central Traffic Division watch commander at 213-486-3713; or 877- LAPD-24-7.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS.