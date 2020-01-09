hit and run

Two Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes into Restaurant

By City News Serivce

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two women were hospitalized tonight with grease burns they suffered when a truck crashed into a restaurant in Hawaiian Gardens, severed a gas pipe, then fled the scene.

The crash occurred at the Don Ruben restaurant, located at 12006 Carson St., near Elaine Avenue, about 7:30 p.m., according to Lt. Michael Shaw of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood Station.

The driver of the GMC truck that struck the building ran from the crash scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Three employees working in the kitchen suffered injuries from hot cooking oil and two were taken to a hospital, Shaw said. The third victim declined treatment.

The crash caused a ruptured gas line, but no fire was reported, Shaw said.

The Southern California Gas Co. was called in to turn off the gas to the restaurant.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

