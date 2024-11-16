Two injured after SUV crashes into donut shop in Exposition Park

Two people were injured Friday after a vehicle crashed into a donut store in Exposition Park.

Surveillance camera footage captured the shocking moment when a driver crashed into the entrance of Michell's Donuts, located at 3783 S Western Ave, and drove past a stroller containing a baby they believe to be less than a year old.

A woman and a man were both injured and hospitalized.

“He was ordering something" to go,” said Celestino Garcia, a witness. “He [customer] was trapped in the counter.”

Witnesses ran out after the impact that caused the cart to take out the wall, table, and chair where another customer was sitting, who fortunately escaped unharmed.

“When I'm close, I come for my coffee, and I like to sit right there; that's where I always sit,” said Celerina Montes, a customer at Michell's Donuts.

According to the police, the driver is an elderly person who believes that he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The driver was unharmed in the accident.

“I feel lucky I wasn't there, but I feel sorry for the person who was there,” Montes said.

According to authorities, the woman suffered an arm injury, and the man and ended up with leg fractures. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

"The baby is fine, the man who got hit is also going to be fine. I have faith, he is still young,” Garcia said.

The business suffered significant damage, and the owner told our sister station Telemundo 52 that he does not know when it will reopen.

Michells's Donuts is a family business and the owner said he is worried because he doesn't know how they will be financially for the next few months.

The owner added that he was very thankful that the employee who was attending to the couple was not injured.