Two Injured in Shooting At Redondo Beach Pier; Suspect Arrested

A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night following a shooting at the Redondo Beach Pier in which two people were injured.

An emergency alert was released at about 9:25 p.m. advising the public to avoid the pier due to a Redondo Beach Police Department investigation into the shooting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers responding to the shooting found two people injured at the scene. They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Reports from the scene showed pedestrians being evacuated from the pier, and occupants of restaurants and businesses in the area were advised to shelter in place as police investigated.

Officers eventually located and fired at the suspect, The Times reported. No officers were injured in the shooting, though it was not immediately known if the suspect was struck.

The Redondo Beach Police Department could not comment on the shooting or the investigation, a department spokesperson said.