Pomona

Two Injured When Vehicle Crashes Into Caltrans Closure in Pomona

The crash on the westbound freeway at Kellogg Drive occurred at 12:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Two people, including one who may have been a Caltrans worker, were injured Sunday morning when a vehicle veered into a Caltrans closure on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona. 

The crash on the westbound freeway at Kellogg Drive occurred at 12:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said it could not confirm whether one of the injured was a Caltrans worker. 

County firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the crash scene rushed two people to an area hospital, according to a county fire department dispatcher. Their conditions were not known.

