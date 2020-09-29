Two Juveniles Struck by Vehicle, One Dead in Westlake Village

One juvenile was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Westlake Village area Tuesday night, while a second juvenile was hit and taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place near the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Road.

The pedestrians were struck by a car, the sheriff's office said, and street racing was possibly the cause.

A child’s scooter and helmet at the scene of a fatal street racing hit and run in Westlake Village. @NBCLA at 11pm for more. pic.twitter.com/O2toJegKFx — Darsha Philips (@DarshaPhilips) September 30, 2020

At the scene, a child's scooter and helmet were visible, along with a badly damaged car.

More details were not immediately available.