Westlake Village

Two Juveniles Struck by Vehicle, One Dead in Westlake Village

The pedestrians were struck by a car, the sheriff's office said, and street racing was possibly the cause.

By Jamie Bankson

NBCLA

One juvenile was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Westlake Village area Tuesday night, while a second juvenile was hit and taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place near the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Road.

The pedestrians were struck by a car, the sheriff's office said, and street racing was possibly the cause.

At the scene, a child's scooter and helmet were visible, along with a badly damaged car.

More details were not immediately available.

UCLA 1 hour ago

UCLA Allowing Faculty And Staff Successfully Working Remotely to Stay Home Through March

In Memoriam 3 hours ago

‘I Am Woman' Singer Helen Reddy Dies at 78 in Los Angeles

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Westlake Village
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us