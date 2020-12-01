Two Killed and One Seriously Wounded In Pasadena Park Shooting

Two men were killed and a third was critically injured during a shooting at a Pasadena park Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. for a call of shots fired at Villa Parke, and they arrived to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds at a bench in the northeast portion of the park, adjacent to the soccer field, according to Lt. William Grisafe of the Pasadena Police Department.

One man died at the scene, and a second victim died at a hospital, where he was taken from the scene in critical condition, Grisafe said. Their names were not immediately released.

The third victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but his vital signs were listed as stable.

Investigators said they believe the shooter fired at the victims then fled in a vehicle, described as a possibly dark-colored sedan, according to Grisafe.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.