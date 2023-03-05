porter ranch

Two Killed During Wrong-Way Crash on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch

Two people were killed and two others were injured during a wrong-way crash in Porter Ranch Sunday.

By City News Service

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Porter Ranch Sunday, authorities said.

The crash on the westbound freeway, at the Tampa Avenue off-ramp, was reported at 4:25 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Authorities said a dark-colored sedan was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes and slammed into a semi-truck. The vehicle landed on the embankment of the off-ramp.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics dispatched to the location at 4:30 a.m. rushed two others to regional trauma centers, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A Sigalert was issued at 4:53 a.m. closing the Tampa Avenue off-ramp, as well as the No. 3 and 4 lanes of the westbound freeway for at least two hours. The Sigalert was extended at 7:11 a.m. until approximately 9 a.m.

A representative from the coroner's office was called to the scene at 5:44 a.m.

