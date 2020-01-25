Alhambra

Two Killed in Alhambra Shooting, Suspect in Custody

An officer responding to the call stopped a man on the street who told the officer he had just shot two people.

A man and woman were killed Friday night in a shooting inside an apartment in Alhambra and a suspect was in custody.

Police received a call of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Second Street about 7:15 p.m. and upon arrival they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds down inside an apartment, according to Cmdr. Gabriel Ponce of the Alhambra Police Department.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Ponce said.

Another officer responding to the call stopped a man in the area of Main and Second streets. The man told the officer he had just shot two people inside an apartment in the 400 block of North Second Street, Ponce said.

The suspect was arrested and held on $2 million bail. A firearm was recovered at the scene, Ponce said.

A motive for the shooting was under investigation and efforts were underway to determine the relationship between the suspect and victims.

"There are no outstanding suspects and the community is not in danger," Ponce said.

