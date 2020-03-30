Hancock Park

Two Killed in Hancock Park Crash

By Staff Report

OnScene

A two-car crash killed two people early Monday March 30, 2020 in Hancock Park.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Monday in the Hancock Park area.

The crash around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of North Highland Avenue left at least one other person injured. Details about that individual’s condition were not immediately available.

Video from the scene showed an engine was dislodged from one of the cars.

Details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available. Investigators are trying to determined whether the drivers were racing, police said.

This article tagged under:

Hancock Park
