Two Killed in Shooting at San Pedro Park Identified

Two men who were killed at a San Pedro park in a shooting that left six other people injured were identified Wednesday.



Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton, and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress, were killed in the shooting that occurred at 3:50 p.m. Sunday at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave.

Paramedics took another man and four women to hospitals following the shooting. Another injured man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said. All six survivors were hospitalized in what police described as stable condition.

Two people were killed and five others were injured Sunday after shots were fired at a large park in San Pedro where hundreds of people had gathered for a car show, baseball game and other activities.

The LAPD went on a citywide tactical alert after the shooting. The entire park was being treated as a crime scene and was closed for the investigation.



"Multiple guns were discovered at the location and recovered by police as evidence,'' police said in a statement late Monday morning. "There is no further description on the firearms as the investigation is still active. There are no suspects in custody and no suspect information.''



Witnesses said the dispute began near a baseball field in the park. A softball game was underway and a car show had drawn crowds, but it was not immediately clear if either event was connected to the shooting. As many as 500 people were believed to be at the park at the time.



Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5113; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.