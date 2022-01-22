Two Killed, One Critically Wounded in Shooting at South Gate Bar

A shooting at a South Gate bar Saturday left two men dead and a third critically wounded.

South Gate police responded at 3:18 a.m. to the parking lot of the Leland R. Weaver Library at 4035 Tweedy Blvd., where they found a man shot dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Officers were then directed to a nearby bar on Tweedy Boulevard, entered the business and found two additional shooting victims. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe some type of altercation in the rear parking lot of the bar triggered the gunfire. According to South Gate police, the incident does not appear to be gang related, and they are searching for suspects.

Detectives from the sheriffs' Homicide Bureau are taking the lead with the South Gate Police Department in the investigation. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestop-pers.org.