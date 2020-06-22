Riverside

Two Killed, One Injured in Shooting Outside Riverside Nightclub

By Gene Kang and Jonathan Lloyd

Police at the scene of a shooting in Riverside.
NBCLA

Shots were fired outside a Riverside nightclub early Monday June 22, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting early Monday outside a Riverside nightclub that was celebrating its reopening.

No arrests were reported Monday morning following the shootings in the 10300 block of Arlington Avenue. 

Details about what led to the shooting and a description of the shooter were not immediately available.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Santa Anita 9 hours ago

Santa Anita Winter Meet Concludes

Father's Day 10 hours ago

Mariachis Surprise Dads With Music For Father's Day

A member of a band playing at the nightclub said an altercation that started inside the club apparently spilled outside into a parking lot.

“A security guard kicked a guy out, so I guess the guy was mad or something,” said Eliud Torres. “The security was just doing a job.”

This article tagged under:

Riverside
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us