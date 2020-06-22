Two Killed, One Injured in Shooting Outside Riverside Nightclub

Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting early Monday outside a Riverside nightclub that was celebrating its reopening.

No arrests were reported Monday morning following the shootings in the 10300 block of Arlington Avenue.

Details about what led to the shooting and a description of the shooter were not immediately available.

A member of a band playing at the nightclub said an altercation that started inside the club apparently spilled outside into a parking lot.

“A security guard kicked a guy out, so I guess the guy was mad or something,” said Eliud Torres. “The security was just doing a job.”