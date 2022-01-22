fatal crash

Two Killed, One Injured in Willowbrook Crash

By City News Service

Two people were killed and one person was injured Saturday night in a crash in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of Los Angeles County.

The crash was reported at 9:40 p.m. at El Segundo Boulevard and Main Street, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Robert Diaz.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, Diaz said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken by paramedics to a trauma center, he said. 

There were broadcast reports that the crash occurred during a pursuit. 

The California Highway Patrol reported a traffic signal was down as a result of the crash.

