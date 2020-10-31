Long Beach

Two Killed, Seven Injured in Freeway Crash With Wrong Way Driver in Long Beach

The southbound 405 Freeway was shut down for several hours between Woodruff Avenue and the 605 Freeway. All southbound and northbound lanes of the freeway had re-opened at around 10:30 a.m.

By City News Service

Caltrans

Two people were killed Saturday morning in a multi- vehicle crash involving a wrong way driver on the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Long Beach, where at least seven other people were injured, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:50 a.m. near Palo Verde Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 3:51 a.m. rushed at least seven others -- two trauma patients and five minor injury patients -- to area hospitals, said Long Beach Fire Department PIO Jake Heflin.

At least two people were ejected from a vehicle, Heflin said.

The southbound 405 Freeway was shut down for several hours between Woodruff Avenue and the 605 Freeway. The CHP reported that all southbound and northbound lanes of the freeway had re-opened at around 10:30 a.m.

Long Beach 13 hours ago

Authorities Rescue Teen From Human Trafficker During a Parole Compliance Check

Police pursuit 18 hours ago

CHP in Pursuit of Driver of a Suspected Stolen Vehicle in Long Beach

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long Beach405 FreewayWrong way crash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us