Two Killed, Seven Injured in Freeway Crash With Wrong Way Driver in Long Beach

Two people were killed Saturday morning in a multi- vehicle crash involving a wrong way driver on the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Long Beach, where at least seven other people were injured, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:50 a.m. near Palo Verde Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 3:51 a.m. rushed at least seven others -- two trauma patients and five minor injury patients -- to area hospitals, said Long Beach Fire Department PIO Jake Heflin.

At least two people were ejected from a vehicle, Heflin said.

The southbound 405 Freeway was shut down for several hours between Woodruff Avenue and the 605 Freeway. The CHP reported that all southbound and northbound lanes of the freeway had re-opened at around 10:30 a.m.