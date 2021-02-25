Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning in a head-on crash in the Vermont Vista area.

The crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Century Boulevard, just west of the southbound 110 Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people died at the scene and three others were taken to a hospital, each in critical condition, Stewart said.

The ages, genders and names of the victims were not disclosed.

The crash was being investigated by Los Angeles police detectives.