Two LA River Recreation Areas Set To Reopen On Memorial Day

With the COVID-19 pandemic receding, two stretches of the Los Angeles River will reopen Monday for Memorial Day recreational activities such as fishing, walking and kayaking.

“At long last, more people can learn about and enjoy our beloved Los Angeles River once more,” City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who chairs the Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice, & River Committee, said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“I know many of my constituents have been looking forward to this opportunity. Count me among you. I encourage all Angelenos to take part in this one-of-a-kind recreational experience.”

Beginning Monday and continuing through Sept. 30, two designated recreation zones in the Elysian Valley and the Sepulveda Basin will be open daily, from sunrise to sunset. Both zones will be managed and patrolled by rangers from the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority.

Capacity limits and new measures are hoping to keep visitors safe. Kim Tobin reported on NBC4 News on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

City officials said visitors must follow all current public health directives due to the COVID-10 pandemic, and signs will be posted with details.

LA Sanitation & Environment will also operate visual “water quality beacons” to keep visitors apprised of conditions in the river.

The signs will light green for “safe,” yellow for “safe, but take precautions” and red for “do not kayak.”

A blinking red light will indicate the recreation area is closed for reasons other than water quality.

Beach communities and businesses are gearing up for a busy weekend. The unofficial start to summer and easing COVID-19 restrictions are bringing Southern Californians a string sense of hope. Mekahlo Medina reports for NBC4 News at 8 p.m. on May 29, 2021.

“The Los Angeles River is a key waterway in the city of Los Angeles, crucial to a healthy environment, biodiversity and our own sense of place and pride,” said Traci Minamide, chief operating officer of LASAN.

“LASAN strives to help ensure that all Angelenos are able to safely access and enjoy the river during these recreational months.”

While kayaking and fishing are permitted, swimming is prohibited in the river. A limited number of vendors will be at the recreation areas to provide guided tours and kayak rentals. More detailed information, along with parking details, is available here.