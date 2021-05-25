Two Men Face Attempted Murder Charges in Valentine's Day Shooting of 10-Year-Old Boy

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded a 10-year-old boy who was playing in front of his family's home in Pasadena on Valentine's Day.

The men, identified as Joseph Mekhi Knowles, 21, of Altadena, and Tanaj Johnson, 22, of Pasadena, face attempted murder charges, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The gunshots near Parke Street and Garfield Avenue were reported about 3 p.m. At least one man got out of a vehicle and fired shots toward the area where Mario Gabriel Ramirez was playing, Pasadena police Lt. Carolyn Gordon said.

Lindaura Garcia, the paternal grandmother, told NBC4 News then that she thought the worst.

“I was hysterical. I didn’t know what had happened,” she said.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries, but was alert when he was taken to a hospital.

Garcia said he was shot in the chest, hand and foot.

The boy was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police said.