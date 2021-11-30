Two Men Plead Guilty in LA for Roles in Mac Miller's Fatal Overdose

Two of three men charged with supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that led to rapper Mac Miller's fatal overdose pleaded guilty Tuesday in Los Angeles to a federal drug distribution charge.

Stephen Walter, 48, of Westwood, and Ryan Reavis, 38, formerly of West Los Angeles, entered their pleas during separate Zoom hearings to a count of distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sentencing hearings were scheduled for Walter on March 7 and Reavis on April 4.

On Sept. 4, 2018, at the direction of Walter, Reavis supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills to a third co-defendant, Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, according to papers filed in Los Angeles federal court.

Reavis admitted knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance. Shortly after Reavis handed over the fentanyl-laced pills, Pettit allegedly supplied the pills to Malcolm McCormick -- who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller -- two days before the 26-year-old rapper suffered a fatal overdose in Studio City on Sept. 7, 2018, federal prosecutors said.

The case against Pettit is pending.

Miller began rapping at 14 and built a large following before signing with the label of fellow Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa. Miller released five studio albums and a series of mix tapes during his career. His final album, "Swimming," was released on Warner Records just a month before his death.