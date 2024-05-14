Two men sought in Winnetka home invasion

Police are looking for two men in connection to a home invasion robbery in Winnetka Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred on Roscoe Boulevard where police say the men took off with some property, including a passport and a phone.

According to police, one of the men was wearing black sweater, black pants and white shoes while the other was wearing a beige sweater and black pants. The two may have taken off in a black Tesla.

Police said at least one person was inside the home at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Devonshire police station.