Two men sought in Winnetka home invasion

Police said at least one person was inside the home at the time. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Police are looking for two men in connection to a home invasion robbery in Winnetka Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The incident occurred on Roscoe Boulevard where police say the men took off with some property, including a passport and a phone. 

According to police, one of the men was wearing black sweater, black pants and white shoes while the other was wearing a beige sweater and black pants. The two may have taken off in a black Tesla. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Devonshire police station.

