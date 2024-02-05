Two men suspected of selling cocaine at homeless encampment arrested

Two men suspected of selling cocaine at a homeless encampment in the Westlake district were arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday.

Rampart Area Narcotics Enforcement Detail investigators and members of the Rampart Area Gang Impact Team served a search warrant in the 1400 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, between Sunset Boulevard and Fountain Avenue, in Hollywood on Wednesday, which led investigators to a recreational vehicle parked in the 900 block of South Beacon Avenue, between Ninth Street and Olympic Boulevard, in the Westlake district, adjacent to a homeless encampment, police said.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that the recreational vehicle was not being used by any unhoused individual as a living quarter, but instead was being used for the sole purpose of engaging in narcotics sales and consumption, according to police.

During the service of the search warrant, 439.4 gross grams of powder cocaine, 29.2 gross grams of cocaine base, an unregistered handgun, and $147,987 in U.S. currency were seized, police said.

Tony Walden, 55, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale. Marlon Price, 56, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine base for sale, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crime or these similar crimes is asked to call the Rampart Area Narcotics Enforcement Detail at 213-484-3674.

Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.