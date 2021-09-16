South LA

More Than 2 Months After Fireworks Explosion in South LA, Some Residents Remain in a Hotel

Seventeen people were hurt June 30 when a LAPD bomb squad truck exploded in South LA.

By Ted Chen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some residents of a South LA neighborhood damaged by a fireworks explosion say they still haven’t been able to move back into their homes because of the damage from the fireworks explosion more than two months ago.

They held signs that have also been put up throughout the neighborhood, signs meant to be a contrast to the signs put up by the office of City Councilman Curran Price which state that that repairs have been completed to the homes that were damaged.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

LAPD Sep 14

Overloading of Bomb Squad Container Caused Fireworks Explosion in South LA Neighborhood, ATF Says

South LA Aug 30

South LA Man Pleads Guilty in Fireworks Explosion Case

fireworks explosion Aug 16

‘That's All They Worked For:' South LA Fireworks Blast Victims Remember What Was Lost

But residents point out that there are still windows boarded up at these homes. Dozens of homes and businesses and cars were damaged in the fireworks explosion on June 30. Seventeen people were hurt.

Price's office says the broken windows will be repaired by Friday.

But residents are also upset over a meeting with the LAPD earlier this week, in which LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he would not release the names of the officers involved in grossly underestimating the explosiveness of the fireworks, and then detonating them.

Moore told residents he’s responsible for what happened and apologized but residents say that’s not enough. They plan to take legal action against the officers involved.

Many of them are still living in a downtown hotel, waiting to return to their homes.

Price says he’s asked for another $5 million to help them.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us