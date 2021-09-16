More Than 2 Months After Fireworks Explosion in South LA, Some Residents Remain in a Hotel

Some residents of a South LA neighborhood damaged by a fireworks explosion say they still haven’t been able to move back into their homes because of the damage from the fireworks explosion more than two months ago.

They held signs that have also been put up throughout the neighborhood, signs meant to be a contrast to the signs put up by the office of City Councilman Curran Price which state that that repairs have been completed to the homes that were damaged.

But residents point out that there are still windows boarded up at these homes. Dozens of homes and businesses and cars were damaged in the fireworks explosion on June 30. Seventeen people were hurt.

Price's office says the broken windows will be repaired by Friday.

But residents are also upset over a meeting with the LAPD earlier this week, in which LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he would not release the names of the officers involved in grossly underestimating the explosiveness of the fireworks, and then detonating them.

Moore told residents he’s responsible for what happened and apologized but residents say that’s not enough. They plan to take legal action against the officers involved.

Many of them are still living in a downtown hotel, waiting to return to their homes.

Price says he’s asked for another $5 million to help them.